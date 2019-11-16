DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $1.71 million and $58,962.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00797676 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000639 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000785 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,619,588 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

