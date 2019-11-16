Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DGII stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 612,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,736. Digi International has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digi International by 288.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Digi International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 32.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digi International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

