DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $9.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,376,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,320,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 379,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 104.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,511,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

