Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $137.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.64.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $77.09. 2,203,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $115.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.78%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $201,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,583.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

