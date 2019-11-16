Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,419.67 ($44.68).

DGE stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,096.50 ($40.46). 3,425,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.13) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48). The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,183.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,317.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,096 ($40.45) per share, with a total value of £8,266.32 ($10,801.41). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total transaction of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274 shares of company stock valued at $849,975.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

