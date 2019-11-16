DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 261.25 ($3.41).

LON DFS traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.80). The company had a trading volume of 235,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 177.80 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 258.50 ($3.38). The company has a market cap of $480.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 3.33%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is 1.20%.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

