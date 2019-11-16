Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. 6,468,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,745,608. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 34,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 41,043 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 63,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

