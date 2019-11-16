Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.38 ($44.63).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €34.53 ($40.15) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.90 and a 200 day moving average of €35.01. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

