Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $1,810.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $1,930.00 to $1,850.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,441.89.

Shares of BHP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. 2,131,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,419. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 3,720.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 15,025.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

