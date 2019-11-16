Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €120.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €132.91 ($154.55).

ETR CON opened at €124.86 ($145.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. Continental has a 52 week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 52 week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of €120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €122.49.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

