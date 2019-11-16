Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) Announces Earnings Results

Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $446.14 million for the quarter. Delta Galil Industries had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 2.86%.
Delta Galil Industries stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 17. Delta Galil Industries has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $626.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.
About Delta Galil Industries
