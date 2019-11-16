Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) Announces Earnings Results

Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $446.14 million for the quarter. Delta Galil Industries had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Delta Galil Industries stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 17. Delta Galil Industries has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $626.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing and sale of underwear, socks, children’s wear, leisure wear and Activewear as well as in development, design, marketing, distribution and sale of branded products in the category of men’s and women’s jeans and outerwear and related products.

