DEEX (DEEX) Price Tops $0.0218

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. DEEX has a market cap of $1.23 million and $74,222.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004746 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

