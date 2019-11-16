DECKER MFG CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

DECKER MFG CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DMFG) shares were down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.25 and last traded at $64.25, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95.

About DECKER MFG CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DMFG)

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

