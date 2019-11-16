Datum Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $100,599.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, COSS and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.01452579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034720 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00143355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.