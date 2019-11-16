Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.49.

DRI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.60. 954,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 34.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 115.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 125.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

