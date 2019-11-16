Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DAC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $177.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. Danaos has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. Danaos had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.88%. On average, analysts predict that Danaos will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Danaos stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

