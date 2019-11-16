Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Receives $20.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 698,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

In other Dana news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,482.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $597,683.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,421 shares of company stock worth $1,965,648. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dana by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 85,850 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,353,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 111,974 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Dana by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 769,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

