Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $283,000 in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Allen Shim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $59,977.80. Insiders sold a total of 265,067 shares of company stock worth $6,121,079 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Slack in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price target on Slack and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

