Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $246,000 Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 18.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 147,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 161.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 46.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period.

SRG opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 47.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

