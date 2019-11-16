Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 1,200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,118,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 147,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 512,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 341,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 372,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 180,275 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Shares of ELP stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $935.04 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.