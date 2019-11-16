Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 826,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 206,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 21,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PE. Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NYSE PE opened at $16.35 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

