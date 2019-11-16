Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Daimler earned a daily sentiment score of -4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DDAIF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.85. 38,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,560. Daimler has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $48.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Daimler will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

