Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Daimler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Daimler from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,560. Daimler has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.96 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. Analysts forecast that Daimler will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.