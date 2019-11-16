Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Daimler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Daimler from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.
Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,560. Daimler has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
