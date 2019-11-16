D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 319 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in Diageo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Diageo by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 2.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.01.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

