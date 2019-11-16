D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,316,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,947,191,000 after acquiring an additional 352,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 19.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,166,000 after purchasing an additional 588,179 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 19.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,963,000 after purchasing an additional 421,416 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 18.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,124,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,788,000 after purchasing an additional 331,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

