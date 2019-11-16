D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.97 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $163.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,077,197. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

