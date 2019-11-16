D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.62 Million Position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.68% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.