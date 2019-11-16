D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

Separately, Williams Capital raised their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

