CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Down 11.6% in October

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
CONE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. 1,044,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,357. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
