CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Down 11.6% in October

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CONE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. 1,044,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,357. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

