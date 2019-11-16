CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

Get CynergisTek alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTEK. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on CynergisTek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut CynergisTek from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

CynergisTek stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,886. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million.

In other news, CEO William Caleb Barlow purchased 10,000 shares of CynergisTek stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $80,900.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CynergisTek by 23.3% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CynergisTek in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CynergisTek by 208.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CynergisTek by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CynergisTek by 69.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares during the last quarter.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CynergisTek (CTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.