CyberVein (CVT) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $7,142.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and HitBTC.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, OKEx, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

