CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.10. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

