CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

CVI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. 354,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.38.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

