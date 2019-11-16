CVCoin Price Tops $0.0627 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $775,842.00 and $25,378.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00236873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.01451008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00035187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00145996 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

