Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,589,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,454,000 after purchasing an additional 122,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 382,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE:CFR opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.