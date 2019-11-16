CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Market Capitalization Tops $37.35 Million

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.35 million and $8,334.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for $64.11 or 0.00748667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

