Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $214,818.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00004424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $624.34 or 0.07316193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001072 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017395 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

