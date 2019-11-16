CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the third quarter worth about $50,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter worth about $249,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of CryoPort and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton bought 3,356 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. CryoPort Inc has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CryoPort’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

