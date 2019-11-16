CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Director Acquires $130,620.00 in Stock

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CCI opened at $134.68 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day moving average of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.