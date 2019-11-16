Critical Survey: LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) versus Adesto Technologies (OTCMKTS:IOTS)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and Adesto Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Adesto Technologies -21.81% -13.61% -5.58%

66.0% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LDK Solar and Adesto Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adesto Technologies $83.49 million 2.61 -$21.44 million ($0.28) -25.71

LDK Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adesto Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adesto Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LDK Solar and Adesto Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Adesto Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Adesto Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 63.89%.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

