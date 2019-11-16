Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $369.92

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $369.92 and traded as low as $358.12. Crest Nicholson shares last traded at $360.40, with a volume of 418,564 shares.

CRST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 379 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 407 ($5.32) price objective (up from GBX 396 ($5.17)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 371 ($4.85) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 385.18 ($5.03).

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 389.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.96.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

