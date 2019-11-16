Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAP. Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.00.

NYSE BAP traded up $6.67 on Tuesday, hitting $210.61. 208,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.01. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $199.83 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

In related news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Credicorp by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

