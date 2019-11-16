Creative Planning Purchases 2,073 Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aphria were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 56.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APHA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 target price on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $4.25 on Friday. Aphria Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 2.83.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

