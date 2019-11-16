Creative Planning Lowers Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 80,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 46.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -952.38%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.