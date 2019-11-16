Creative Planning Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HNI were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 1,883.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in HNI by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

NYSE:HNI opened at $39.55 on Friday. HNI Corp has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HNI had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.62%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $356,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,342 shares of company stock worth $442,606. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HNI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.