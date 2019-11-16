Creative Planning Boosts Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,424,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,271,000 after purchasing an additional 727,768 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,288.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 815,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,349,000 after purchasing an additional 757,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11,407.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 444,895 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 341,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

