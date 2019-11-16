Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Stock Price Up 25%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CELZ)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 6,140,022 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 23,829,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the stem cell research and developing applications to treat male sexual dysfunction and related issues. The company markets its erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment under the Caverstem name to physicians for use with their patients suffering from ED.

