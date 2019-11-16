Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.79

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 20101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

CRD.B has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

