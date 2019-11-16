Crawford & Co (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Crawford & Co (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) declared a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS CRD/B remained flat at $$10.14 during trading on Friday. 7,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

