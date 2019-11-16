Craneware (LON:CRW) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Craneware alerts:

Shares of LON CRW traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,570 ($33.58). The company had a trading volume of 117,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260. The stock has a market cap of $686.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,350 ($43.77). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,297.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,351.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

In other Craneware news, insider Keith Neilson bought 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,200 ($28.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,594 ($130,137.20).

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.